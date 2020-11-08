I met Sandra through the "Couples Club" approximately 20+ years ago. She was a marvelous friend and a joy to be with. I will never forget her wonderful Hat Show, in fact I gave her an antique hat that belonged to my grandmother to add to her collection. She made a group of the club ladies many tea parties at her home and was always happy to entertain us! I loved hearing about her travels and her opinions on current events, art, books, movies and so many other topics that she was so well versed in. My husband Richard and I send out deepest condolences to Sandra's family and to Alan, her husband. She will be sorely missed!

Sandra was a very special lady!!

Susan Stockman

Friend