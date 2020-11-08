1/1
Sandra Jo Hersh
1943 - 2020
Sandra Jo Hersh, nee Gordon, 76, passed away on Monday, November 2nd. Sandra was born December 13, 1943 in Harrisburg, PA. Her father, Mervin "Ditty" Gordon, was deployed in Europe while serving in the U.S. Army and her mother Adele worked in the insurance industry. Upon the conclusion of the war, her brother Craig was born. Sandra's early childhood experiences were cemented in Harrisburg, where she developed a deep connection with her father, her grandparents, and her cousin, Alan Kaufman. Sandra's first marriage was to Norman Lasko, they had two sons, Marc & Adam. Her career spanned over 30 years as a high-school recruiter for trades schools which included, Greer Technical Institute, Lincoln Tech, and Illinois Institute of Technology. Her talents, with her presentations in the classroom, were lauded for her performance year after year. Sandra had an expansive nature, enjoyed the big adventure, and traveling around the globe with a quest for learning different cultures. Her social endeavors were of paramount importance in her life-path. She also had a passion for the literary arts, education, and publishing. An active member of her beloved Book Club, she enjoyed in-depth conversations regarding history and historical events. Sandra had a gift for creative writing, poetry, and engaging in the group dynamic. Part of her repertoire was a "Hat Show" focusing on different styles of hats throughout the passage of time, which proved highly successful with historical societies. She had an organic talent for being generous, wise, and fostering long-term personal one-on-one relationships. Sandra is survived by her second husband Allan Hersh. Private service at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memories & Condolences

November 7, 2020
I met Sandra through the "Couples Club" approximately 20+ years ago. She was a marvelous friend and a joy to be with. I will never forget her wonderful Hat Show, in fact I gave her an antique hat that belonged to my grandmother to add to her collection. She made a group of the club ladies many tea parties at her home and was always happy to entertain us! I loved hearing about her travels and her opinions on current events, art, books, movies and so many other topics that she was so well versed in. My husband Richard and I send out deepest condolences to Sandra's family and to Alan, her husband. She will be sorely missed!
Sandra was a very special lady!!
Susan Stockman
Friend
