Sandra K. Jeras, nee Kawula, age 82, 50 yr resident of Lyons. Beloved wife of Ret. Lt. Lyons PD, Joseph A. Jeras; loving mother of Joy (Rob) Elmore, Jodi, Jill and Jori Jeras; proud grandmother of Joey, Jacob, Rachael and Joshua; dear sister of Daniel (Gayle) Kawula and the late Judith Bennis; proud aunt of Garrett, Kristopher, Kimberlee, Beth, David, Phillip and Trisha; also many beloved great nieces and nephews. Sandra was a proud member of the Hawthornettes (Hawthorne Works), the Triners Group and the St. Hugh CCW and Ladies Dinner Group; she loved cooking, baking and being with family. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Hugh Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to () appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family Directors, Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019