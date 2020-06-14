Sandra K. Ontiveros, nee Atwood, 66, June 11, 2020, longtime resident of the Southwest side of Chicago-Clearing neighborhood; dearly beloved wife of David P. Ontiveros; devoted mother of David J. (Cindy) Ontiveros, Jason P. (Jessica) Ontiveros, and Nicholas R. (Tracy) Ontiveros; adoring grandmother of Alyssa, Nathan, Samuel, and Madeline Ontiveros; loving daughter of the late John J. and Lora McKinney Atwood; fond sister of Linda McLain, James (Beverly) Atwood, late Donald (Julie) Atwood, Sharon (David) Winter, Kimberly (Gary) Perepechko and Kristi Rojas; dear aunt and friend of many. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Tuesday, June 16, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Private Funeral Service for immediate family at 1 p.m. Private entombment, Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 REGULATIONS FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING, 20 PERSONS AT A TIME, WILL BE OBSERVED. Please visit SANDRA K. ONTIVEROS BOOK OF MEMORIES to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book by visiting www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.