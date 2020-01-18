|
Sandra Kloster, 64; devoted partner of Tony Parsons; adoring mother of Steve (Linda); caring grandmother of Jasmine; cherished sister of Barbara (Daniel) Seng, Monica (Arthur) Taylor, and the late Philip Jr and Robert; loving daughter of the late Philip Sr. and Margaret; fond aunt of many. Memorial Visitation will take place Saturday, January 25 from 9 AM until time of service, 11:30 AM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ block East of Austin). Interment private. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 18, 2020