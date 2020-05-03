Sandra L. Pines
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Pines, née Loewy, 86, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Loewy; devoted wife of the late Marshall Pines and mother of Jeff (Mary Samerdyke) Pines and Andrew (Renee Graxirena) Pines; doting grandmother of Joey Pines; dear sister of Joan Amsterdam, friend of many. She will be greatly missed for her broad mind and devotion to her family; during her husband Marshall's lengthy struggle with ALS Sandy demonstrated unflagging strength and support. Sandy and Marshall were active in their support of the Les Turner ALS Foundation. An avid reader and nature enthusiast, Sandy worked for 25 years as a Science Editor, first for World Book Encyclopedia and later for Scott Foresman publishing. Active in local politics as a long-time Winnetka resident Sandy served as President of the School Board of the Winnetka Public Schools. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The League of Women Voters or Les Turner ALS Foundation. A memorial service will be held at a later time to celebrate Sandy's life. For info: 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved