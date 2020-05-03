Sandra Pines, née Loewy, 86, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Loewy; devoted wife of the late Marshall Pines and mother of Jeff (Mary Samerdyke) Pines and Andrew (Renee Graxirena) Pines; doting grandmother of Joey Pines; dear sister of Joan Amsterdam, friend of many. She will be greatly missed for her broad mind and devotion to her family; during her husband Marshall's lengthy struggle with ALS Sandy demonstrated unflagging strength and support. Sandy and Marshall were active in their support of the Les Turner ALS Foundation. An avid reader and nature enthusiast, Sandy worked for 25 years as a Science Editor, first for World Book Encyclopedia and later for Scott Foresman publishing. Active in local politics as a long-time Winnetka resident Sandy served as President of the School Board of the Winnetka Public Schools. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The League of Women Voters or Les Turner ALS Foundation. A memorial service will be held at a later time to celebrate Sandy's life. For info: 847-256-5700.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store