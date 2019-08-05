Home

Sandra L. "Sandy" Super nee King, 62 of Addison. Beloved wife of Michael J. Loving sister of Phillip (Judy) King and the late Pamela Gordon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday, 9:30 AM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. Of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. Of Rt. 53). Interment Fairmount Cemetery in Willow Springs. Visitation Tuesday, 2-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the greatly appreciated. For info, www.humesfh.com or 630.628.8808
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019
