Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Sandra L. Thermen

Sandra L. Thermen, nee Gallagher, 70, of Ooltewah, TN and formerly of Rolling Meadows, IL. Beloved wife and best friend of Paul for 31 wonderful years; loving mother of Lesa (Chis) Wronski, David (Lisa) Thermen, Eda Beth (Scott) Brown and Jason (Trista) Thermen; cherished Nana and Grandma of Griffin and Gage Wronski, Quentin Thermen, Ryan (Ricky) Thermen, Kalee (James) Woloszyk, Matthew Brown, Dustyn, Ashlinn, Joshua and Scott Thermen; dear sister of Patrick (Pam) Gallagher, Diane (Edward) Romanowicz, Nancy Franzese and the late Dawn Pecora; treasured aunt and friend of many.

Chapel service Monday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
