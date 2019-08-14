Home

Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 832-4161
For more information about
Sandra Travis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Steuerle Funeral Home
350 S. Ardmore Ave
Villa Park, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Steuerle Funeral Home
350 S. Ardmore Ave
Villa Park, IL
View Map
Sandra L. Travis

Sandra L. Travis Obituary
Sandra L. Travis nee Haas 80, of Schaumburg, IL. 20 year retiree of JC Penney Schaumburg. Beloved wife of Kenneth L. Loving mother of Kimberly (Tom) Connery, Kenneth L. Jr. (Denise), Cherished grandmother of Thomas V. III (Laura), Colleen (William Wess) Connery, Kelsi Travis, Sara Travis and Kenneth J. Travis. Great grandmother of Logan and Dylan Connery. Fond sister of Connie (The late Robert) Vanni, Charles F. Haas and Henry (Kim) Ebeling. Dear aunt and great aunt of many. Dearest daughter of the late Charles F. Haas II and Lucille Ebeling.

Sandy will be remembered for her zest of life. Her famed JC Penney Christmas parties, family birthday parties and Sunday brunches. She loved music, dancing, parties and time with family and friends.

Visitation Thursday August 15, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave, Villa Park, IL and where Funeral service will be on Friday August 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. For info 630-832-4161 www.steuerlefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
