Sandra Lakin, nee Weissman, 70, beloved wife for over 45 wonderful years to Alan; loving mother of Allison (Noah) Rothschild; adored "Nanny" of Max and Annie; cherished sister of Debra (Bernard) Neiweem; treasured aunt of Aaron (Lana) Zimmerman and Laura (Michael) Moran; dear great aunt of Audrey Rose, Scarlett, and Levi; devoted daughter of the late David and Adele. Private service. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
(heart.org
). To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com