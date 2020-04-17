Home

Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Sandra Lathrop


1937 - 2020
Sandra Lathrop Obituary
Sandra Louise Lathrop (nee Lyne), age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday April 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side.Sandra was born in Chicago, IL on February 21, 1937. She retired at the age of 68 from Pickens Kane, where she managed installation carpenters. Sandra was an avid sports fan and had a love of dogs. She was most passionate, however, about her children and grandchildren. Sandra always put those closest to her first. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Sandra is survived by her loving children, Denise E. Kroening and John H. Hansen; daughter in law, Eileen J. Hansen; her cherished grandchildren, Jonathan (Jessica), Elizabeth, Nathaniel, Paul, and David; three great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jean and Fran Lyne; the dear Lathrop family in Wyoming; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Homer Lathrop; son, Carl Hansen; and brothers, Dan and James. A graveside service for Sandra will be held for members of the immediate family at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington, IL.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give or the local animal shelter of your choice. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020
