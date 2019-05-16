|
|
Sandra Lea Papp, nee Jozefacki, of Chicago, Illinois departed our world on Tuesday, May 7, at her home unexpectedly. She was a vivacious 73 years young. Sandra was born in Mauston, Wisconsin, in 1946 to the late Elizabeth, nee Derkez and Roman Stanley Jozefacki. Sandra is survived by her best friend and daughter, Raya Lea Papp (Wolfgang) Hafenmayer; her beloved sister, Dawn (the late William) Duquaine; her nieces Lourdene (Steve) Schutte and Mindy (John) Moon; her nephews Jeffrey (Maria) Jozefacki and Paul (Debra) Duquaine. Sandra was predeceased by her brother, Roman "Buzzy" (Barbara) Jozefacki and her nephew, James Jozefacki. Sandra is survived by her many and loved great nieces and nephews, Vivian, Samuel, Max, Nolan, Molly, Danielle, Isaac, Dylan, Jack and Katrina, her ex-husband, Carl Papp, her dog Swiper and her lifelong friends, Kathie Olson, Lynette Blodgett and Colleen Dauterman. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 18, at 2:00 p.m. in Chicago. Details and arrangements handled by the Cremation Society of Illinois (800) 622-8358.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019