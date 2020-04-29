Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Sandra Lee Brottman

Sandra Lee Brottman Obituary
Sandra Lee Brottman, nee Epstein, age 86, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. Sandra was the loving wife of the late Irwin Brottman for 49 years. She was the proud and loving mother of Dr. Phillip (Paula) Brottman, Dr. David (Jan) Brottman, and Stuart (Francine) Brottman. Grandmother to Aaron (Becky Pechter), Leah, Daniel, Lena, Joe, Eli, and the late Becca. Great-grandmother to Caroline and Graham. Sandra was proceeded in death by her parents, the late Jack and Pearl Epstein, and her sister, the late Corinne Beller. Sandy will be missed by all, family and friends. She will live on in our thoughts, our memories, and our actions each and every day. Please donate to Olin-Sang-Ruby Union Institute. Interment and shiva will be private. Funeral arrangements by Goldman Funeral Group, 847-478-1600. Visit www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com to view the funeral live stream today at 11:00 a.m. and for further details.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020
