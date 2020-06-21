Sandra Lee Buchanan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra L. Buchanan, 70; born in Joliet, raised in Lemont; former clerk, Chicago Board of Trade; passed away unexpectedly at home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood June 4, 2020. Preceded in death by brother Thomas Hoinacki and parents Edward Victor Hoinacki and Lavergne Welter (William) Zeimetz. The family resided in a two-flat above her maternal grandparents. An energetic girl with a host of interests who enjoyed time at her mother's swimming pool in Palos Park until her 1993 death. Mass at Our Lady of Mt Carmel pending. Interment of cremated remains, Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont. Donations: https://ourlmc.org/donate/, https://www.hgschicago.org/, https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/metro/, or https://www.stjude.org/donate. Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058, www.cremation-society.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved