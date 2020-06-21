Sandra L. Buchanan, 70; born in Joliet, raised in Lemont; former clerk, Chicago Board of Trade; passed away unexpectedly at home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood June 4, 2020. Preceded in death by brother Thomas Hoinacki and parents Edward Victor Hoinacki and Lavergne Welter (William) Zeimetz. The family resided in a two-flat above her maternal grandparents. An energetic girl with a host of interests who enjoyed time at her mother's swimming pool in Palos Park until her 1993 death. Mass at Our Lady of Mt Carmel pending. Interment of cremated remains, Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont. Donations: https://ourlmc.org/donate/, https://www.hgschicago.org/, https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/metro/, or https://www.stjude.org/donate. Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058, www.cremation-society.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.