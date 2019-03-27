Sandra Lee "Sandy" Seither, died peacefully on 19th, 2019, after a lengthy illness. The only daughter of the late Henry J. Seither Jr. and Lena "Lee" Werner Seither, Sandy was born on September 15, 1945, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The following year, she moved to Chicago with her parents and resided there for the rest of her life, most recently at Smith Village Senior Living. Sandy's parents were from New Orleans, and, despite living in Chicago for four decades, they always spoke of the Crescent City as their home-and Sandy's, too, although she never resided there. She once commented that she was "probably the only person in the world who was born in St. Paul, lived almost all [her] life in Chicago, but called New Orleans home."After graduating from Northern Illinois University, Sandy taught math and history at suburban high schools, chiefly at Dwight D. Eisenhower High School (Blue Island, Illinois), for many years. She is survived by friends and cousins. Sandy will rest with her parents, grandparents, and other family members in Metairie Cemetery, New Orleans, Louisiana, where the Reverend Jane E. Mauldin will officiate at graveside services on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Beverly Ridge Funeral Home 773-779-4411 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary