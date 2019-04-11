Sandra M Lis, 62, of Carmel, Indiana, formerly of Chicago departed this life Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her home. She was born August 19, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois to Elmer and Alice Psihoda. Sandy earned her nursing degree from the University of Illinois - Chicago College of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at North Shore Hospital in Skokie, Illinois for many years. She moved to Carmel, Indiana in 2015 to be closer to her family, especially her grandchildren. Sandy was a kind and gentle soul who always put others needs before her own. She was always active and volunteered at her church and as a preschool teacher's aide. She lived each day to its fullest and appreciated every day for what it was. She was happiest making memories with her family and experiencing new things. Sandy loved the arts and enjoyed her season tickets at The Palladium. In recent years, she had fun exploring Carmel and Indianapolis with her grandsons. Sandy found enjoyment reading, riding her bicycle and travelling. She was recently preceded in death by her dear father, Elmer Psihoda. Sandy is survived by her dedicated son, Eric (Jenny) Lis; her beloved grandsons, Gabriel and August and her loving mother, Alice Psihoda. A Memorial Mass for Sandy will begin 10:30 am on Monday, April 15th at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Entombment follows at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wilmette. Memorial contributions in Sandy's name are suggested to: Catholic Charities or to College of Nursing at the University of Illinois at ChicagoOnline condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary