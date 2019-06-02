|
|
Sandra Lynn Martin (nee Kubitz) 55, of Naperville, IL at rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born on August 3, 1963 in Chicago, IL. Sandy earned her CPA degree at Northern Illinois University. She was a member of Wheatland Salem Church and a stay at home mom to her beautiful daughter Stephanie. While cheerleading and softball were her passion elementary thru high school, watching Stephanie dance in national competitions quickly became her dream come true. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Terry; daughter, Stephanie; parents, Roger and Diane (nee Odishoo) Kubitz, Sr.; brother, Roger (Sara) Kubitz, Jr.; and fun-loving aunt to Connor and Mason. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Funeral Service, Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at Wheatland Salem Church, 1852 95th St. Naperville. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Sandra Martin Memorial Fund to help her daughter with college expenses at www.gofundme.com/Sandra-Martin-Memorial-Fund Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019