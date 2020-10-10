Sandra M. Gatto (nee Pettigrew), age 77, passed away on September 26th, 2020. She is survived by her husband, August C. Gatto, of 55 years. Loving mother of Christopher A. Gatto and Kristin (Gary) Wojtulewicz. Proud grandmother of Andrew A. Gatto, Zachary L. Gatto, Nicholas M. Wojtulewicz and Isabella N. Wojtulewicz. Cherished sister, aunt, godmother and friend of many. Sandra was a native of Berwyn, Illinois and the daughter of the late James and May Pettigrew. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. In the near future, a celebration of life will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Neurosurgical Research & Education Foundation (NREF). https://www.nref.org
.