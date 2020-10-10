1/1
Sandra M. Gatto
Sandra M. Gatto (nee Pettigrew), age 77, passed away on September 26th, 2020. She is survived by her husband, August C. Gatto, of 55 years. Loving mother of Christopher A. Gatto and Kristin (Gary) Wojtulewicz. Proud grandmother of Andrew A. Gatto, Zachary L. Gatto, Nicholas M. Wojtulewicz and Isabella N. Wojtulewicz. Cherished sister, aunt, godmother and friend of many. Sandra was a native of Berwyn, Illinois and the daughter of the late James and May Pettigrew. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. In the near future, a celebration of life will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Neurosurgical Research & Education Foundation (NREF). https://www.nref.org.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 9, 2020
Mr. Gatto, Chris and Kristin,
I am so sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful person. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeff Brouder
October 9, 2020
Will always remember what a sweet kind woman she was . Always had a smile on her face ❤
Pam Taubery
Family
October 9, 2020
Always enjoyed seeing Sandy at the Woonsocket events and having a glass of wine together....you will be remembered always
Pamela Budziszewski
Family
