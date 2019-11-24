|
Sandra M. Schneider, nee Jacobson, 81, passed away on November 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sheldon Schneider; devoted mother of Hal (Ann) Pos, Mark (Melissa) Pos, and Ruth Ann (Paul) Nudelman; "wicked" step-mother of Randi (Betsy) Schneider, Ilene Kile, Debbie (Scott) Miller, and Ray Kile; loving bubbe of Megan (fiancé JI Baird), Nikki, Courtney, Charlie, Hannah, Abby, Jack, Ryan, Josh, and Taylor; former spouse and friend of the late Charles Pos. Sandi was born in Chicago, Illinois and was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Ruth Jacobson and her brother Donald Jacobson. She was a long time resident of Grayslake, Illinois and Skokie, Illinois. Sandi enjoyed her grand-dogs and all furry friends, her wonderful and supportive Carillon North community, and her many dear friends near and far. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Tree House Humane Society (treehouseanimals.org) or Reach Rescue (reachrescue.org) in her name.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019