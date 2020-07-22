Sandra Massel, Loving sister of Earl (Malou) Massel. Dear aunt and great aunt of Michael Massel, Sharon (Warren) Fellingham, Hal Massel. Warren Fellingham and Winston Behrens. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Bnei Ruven, 6350 North Whipple Street, Chicago, Illinois 60659 www.bneiruven.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com