1/1
Sandra Massel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Massel, Loving sister of Earl (Malou) Massel. Dear aunt and great aunt of Michael Massel, Sharon (Warren) Fellingham, Hal Massel. Warren Fellingham and Winston Behrens. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Bnei Ruven, 6350 North Whipple Street, Chicago, Illinois 60659 www.bneiruven.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Sandy: I will miss you. You were a "constant" in my life: at the gym, at the pools (your building and mine), riding to bridge together, and, even, sometimes playing bridge together!
Les White
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear family my sincerest condolences
Steven LeVine
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved