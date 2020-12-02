Sandra "Kit" O'Heir, lifelong resident of the Chicago area, most recently Streeterville, entered eternal life on November 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard (2006). Loving mother of Michelle (Peter) Castellarin, the late Kathleen (Michael) Lehnerer (2012), Julie O'Heir, Peggy (James) Zegley, Richard (Lisa) O'Heir, Jr. Cherished "Nana" of 14. Her "sweet angel darlings" are Stephen (Rebecca) Castellarin, Megan (Andre) Varghai, the late Michael (Sara) Lehnerer (2015), Jake Lehnerer, Nicholas Lehnerer, Colin Quinn, Duncan Quinn, the late Molly Quinn (2019), Timothy (Chelsea) Zegley, Sarah (Nicholas) Santefort, Zachary (Lisa) Zegley, Hayden (Chelsea) Zegley, Joseph O'Heir, and Aidyn O'Heir. Great grandmother (Bisnonna) to Peter and Cali Castellarin, Sean and Benjamin Varghai, Michael and Ella Lehnerer, Jack Zegley, and Penny Zegley. Dear sister of the late John (June) Cora, the late Donald (Andrea) Cora, Daniel (Toni) Cora, and Diane Johnson. Fond aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Kit grew up on the south side of Chicago and established friendships that would last her entire life. She attended Mercy High School and, during her high school years, met Rich O'Heir whom she eventually married. Kit and Rich were married for 49 years until his death in 2006. Their relationship stood as an example of love and commitment to all around them.
As a young mother, Kit had her hands full with five children but found time to be active in the community. She was a Girl Scout and Brownie troop leader and coached volleyball at her kids' grammar school, St. Jude the Apostle, in Dolton. As her kids began to go off to college, Kit took her love of interior design to the next level. After graduating from the Ray-Vogue College of Design, she opened her own business, KitRich Interiors.
Kit was a loving and generous friend who enjoyed travel, the theater, and exploring the vibrant restaurant scene in Chicago and the Palm Beach area of Florida. She was never happier than when she was traveling with her Southside crew or attending the theater or a new restaurant with family or friends. She was a life-long learner and loved attending classes at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) with her Jupiter, Florida, pals, even discovering a hidden talent for painting later in life.
Kit leaves her legacy of love and friendship with all of us and we can take comfort in knowing that she is back together with Rich, the love of her life. Although we are not able to gather together to celebrate Kit's life, you are invited to honor her life by making a donation to Misericordia, a loving community close to her heart, or the American Cancer Society
to combat a disease that has taken too many family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options Schiller Park, Illinois.