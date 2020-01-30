|
Sandra P. Rahn nee Strom, age 47. Beloved wife of Jason; loving daughter of Robert and Gail Jung; dear sister of Michele Strom, Kristie Dwyer & Robert Jung; fond aunt of Miranda Jung, Kevin Strom, Macayla Dwyer, Alyssa Dwyer, Skylar Rahn, Aaron Jung, and Hunter Rahn. Visitation Friday January 31, 2020, 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Juliana Church in Chicago for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to , , would be appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020