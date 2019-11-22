|
|
Sandra P. Schaeffer. Beloved wife of the late Marshall Irwin Schaeffer. Loving mother to Tammy (Terry) Max. Proud Nana to Adam, Michael, David, and Joshua. Daughter of the late Samuel and Ann Siegal. Sandra spent many happy years at "The Video Store" in Glenview. Service, Sunday, 2:30PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019