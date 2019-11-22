Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Sandra P. Schaeffer. Beloved wife of the late Marshall Irwin Schaeffer. Loving mother to Tammy (Terry) Max. Proud Nana to Adam, Michael, David, and Joshua. Daughter of the late Samuel and Ann Siegal. Sandra spent many happy years at "The Video Store" in Glenview. Service, Sunday, 2:30PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
