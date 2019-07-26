|
|
Sandra Pascente, nee Trzaska, age 77; beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Pascente; daughter of Walter and Lillian Trzaska; loving mother of Deborah A. (Daniel) Lifka and Thomas (Noriko) Pascente; dear grandmother of Alison (Paul) Pallardy, Matthew (Brooke) Lifka and Taylor Lifka, and Andrew and Brian Pascente; soon-to-be a great-grandmother; sister of Christine (Dr. Michael) Garcia; fond aunt and friend of many. Sandra was a longtime volunteer at the Peoples Resource Center in Westmont, Illinois. Visitation Sunday, July 28th, 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant St., Hinsdale, IL 60521. Family and friends to meet Monday, July 29th, for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave., Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Peoples Resource Center (www.peoplesrc.org/donate) or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org/donate), appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019