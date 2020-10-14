Sandra R. Adamski, 71, of Kildeer for 42 years. She was born in Chicago on Jan. 19, 1949 and passed away Oct. 10, 2020 with family by her side. Sandy graduated from Resurrection High School and Loyola University Chicago before starting a teaching career at St. Hyacinth Basilica in Chicago and then at St. Mary in Buffalo Grove. Later in life, she transitioned into real estate. Sandy loved spending time with family while playing Scrabble, cooking, or simply soaking up the moment while laughing and having a glass of wine. Her smile would light up the room. Sandy was a true role model on how to be a caring person and loving mother. Sandy was the mother of Elizabeth A. (Justin) Leep, Edwin J. (Cara) Adamski III, and Sarah K. (Keith) Garner; grandmother of Ellie M. Adamski, Silas E. Leep, and Lucas H. Garner; and sister of Ronald. J. (Kathryn) LoSasso. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edwin J. "Buz" Adamski, parents John LoSasso and Regina LoSasso (nee Gawelko), and sister Cynthia A. LoSasso. Funeral mass is reserved for close family and friends at St. Francis de Sales in Lake Zurich, Illinois. Please omit flowers. Arrangements provided by Grove Memorial Chapel, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
