Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Novoselsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra R. Novoselsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra R. Novoselsky, 90, of Lincolnwood. Beloved wife of the late Max Novoselsky; cherished mother of Karen (Frank) Ptak, Roberta (Gary) Tolman, Nancy (Ron) Barson and Howard (Marybeth) Novoselsky; loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Kimberly) Ptak, Jacquelyn (Brian) Morris, Russell Ptak and Taren Tolman; proud great grandmother of Jacob, Brennan, Emma and Caroline Ptak, Jacob, Lily and Stella Morris; caring sister of the late Eugene Gilbert. Sandra is also survived by very special nieces Dana Simon and Debbie Novoselsky, and devoted caregivers Edy, Iris and Rosy. The Novoselsky family is grateful for the excellent care that Transitions Hospice provided their mother. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now