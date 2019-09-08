|
Sandra R. Novoselsky, 90, of Lincolnwood. Beloved wife of the late Max Novoselsky; cherished mother of Karen (Frank) Ptak, Roberta (Gary) Tolman, Nancy (Ron) Barson and Howard (Marybeth) Novoselsky; loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Kimberly) Ptak, Jacquelyn (Brian) Morris, Russell Ptak and Taren Tolman; proud great grandmother of Jacob, Brennan, Emma and Caroline Ptak, Jacob, Lily and Stella Morris; caring sister of the late Eugene Gilbert. Sandra is also survived by very special nieces Dana Simon and Debbie Novoselsky, and devoted caregivers Edy, Iris and Rosy. The Novoselsky family is grateful for the excellent care that Transitions Hospice provided their mother. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019