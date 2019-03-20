|
Sandra R. Wierzbinski age 80, Beloved wife and best friend of Richard Wierzbinski for 62 years. Loving mother of James (Lucy) Wierzbinski and Deborah (Raymond) Harden. Proud grandma of Kevin (Katie), Matthew (Brittany), Brian, Crystal (James) and Brittany (Jonathan). Cherished great-grandma of Caleb, Sophia, Luke and Vivienne. Visitation Friday 2-9pm at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park. Funeral Saturday 9:30am from the Funeral Home to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10:15am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 most appreciated. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019