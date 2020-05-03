Sandra Rocklin, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 30.
Sandra is predeceased by her husband, Robert Rocklin; her parents, Harold and Molly Berry; her brother Sheldon Berry; and her sister, Elaine Hench.
She is survived by her children: Marc (Kathy), Barry, and Jill Martin (Shawn), and her grandchildren, Dana and Jake Rocklin, and Joshua and Stephanie Martin.
Sandra was born in Chicago, IL on June 15, 1937 and graduated from Senn High school and went on to attend the University of Illinois.
In light of the current world situation, the graveside service and shiva will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org or The Council for Jewish Elderly www.cje.net
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.