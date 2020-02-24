|
|
Sandra S. Herbst, nee Sandstrom, age 81, of Lake Forest, formerly of Ashland, WI, respected physical therapist, and later in her career was associated with the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA), which provides home and community-based health services to the medically underserved. After graduating from University of Wisconsin, Sandra worked with the Illinois Children's Hospital-School, which addressed the treatment and education needs of children with severe physical disabilities. She was also the past president and former board member of the Over the Rainbow Association, which provides affordable housing solutions for individuals with physical disabilities. She is the beloved wife for 55 years of Walter Brown Herbst; loving mother of Scot (Amy) Herbst and Annie (David) Mlicki; adored grandmother of Kai and Aya Herbst, Avery and Gavin Mlicki; cherished sister of Barbara (late John) Pierce. Sandra took great pride in her home; cooking and baking special recipes, home decorating, making her own clothing and even making draperies for the house. Services will be private. Donation may be made in her memory to the , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020