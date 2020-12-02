Sandra Schiffman nee Dashkov, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Sidney. Loving mother of Michael Schiffman and Elisa (Jeff) Benjamin. Proud grandmother of Jordyn and Alec Benjamin. Dear aunt of Marda (Marty) Silbernick, Mitchell Pitt, and the late Andrea Goodof. Special friend and loved by many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Wellness Center, www.cancerwellness.org
or Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
To attend the funeral live stream on Thursday @ 12PM, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com