Sandra Wojdyla age 80, of Glendale Heights. Passed away May 26th after a courageous battle with Coronavirus. Sandra is the beloved wife of Thaddeus "Ted". Loving mother of Ronald Pendzinski Jr., Frank (Susan) Pendzinski, Michael (Kelly) Pendzinski, Walt (Sandra) Pendzinski and Michelle Pendzinski. Proud grandmother of Dane, Jenna (Sebastian), Bryan (Joanna), Alex (Kaitlin), Chloe, Carleigh and Chadd. She is preceded in death by infant daughter Sandra Michele and husband Ronald J. Pendzinski, Sr. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, there will be no services until a later date. Please see full obituary

at www.dupagecremations.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
