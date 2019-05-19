|
Sandy Collins, nee Buckley, of Westchester, IL passed away suddenly May 16, 2019. Loving wife of Tom Collins; beloved mother of Ronnie (Sue) Milchhoefer and Kim (Kevin) Lund; proud grandmother of Cal, Reese and Zak Milchhoefer and Tanner and Tyler Lund; dear sister of Patti (Richard) Rausch, Cathy Buckley, Debbie (Ernie) Schitel and Larry Buckley Jr.; fond aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Sandy currently worked in Senior Services for Proviso Township and served as a School Board Member for Proviso High School District 209. Sandy previously served as Director of Admissions for the Altenheim in Forest Park, IL. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blocks west of Mannheim Rd.) on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 1 N. LaSalle St., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602. For Funeral info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019