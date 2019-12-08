|
|
Sandy was born February 1, 1949 to the late Ivar and Margaret Johnson in Chicago, IL. Her passion for teaching lead her to complete her Masters Degree at National Lewis University and continue in the field of special education. Throughout her life and career, Sandy touched many lives and held many dear friendships. She was a devoted Mother, Wife, friend and follower of God and his son Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband Frank of 46 years; son Jeff, his wife Michelle, granddaughter Mia, son Steve, his wife Kathy, grandson Jack. Funeral Service Wednesday December 11, 11:30 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery Chapel, 2501 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. In lieu of flowers, Sandy's family kindly requests donations to Grace Lutheran Church, 1624 E. Euclid Ave., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019