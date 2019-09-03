Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Sandy Kofkin, nee Postelnek, age 63, beloved wife for 35 years of Scott Kofkin; loving mother of Perri (Michael) Schneider, Ross, Hannah, and Zoe Kofkin; devoted daughter of the late Peter and the late Gloria Postelnek; cherished sister of Debbie (Victor) Aghion; fond daughter-in-law of Leonard R. Kofkin and the late Berta Kravets; dear sister-in-law of Rob (Cynthia) Kofkin and Lori (Jorge) Catalan; treasured aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. Service Wednesday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove, Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, www.rolfefoundation.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019
