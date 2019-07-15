|
Sandy Lynn Mazur, nee Stiles, Sgt. C.P.D. Retired, age 60, passed away on July 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Sandy was the loving fiancee of Michael A. Wick; dearest daughter of Joan and Timothy Stiles; beloved sister of Timothy Jr. (Debbie) and Kevin (Julie) Stiles, and she was a fond aunt of many. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org or (646)497-2600 would be appreciated. A memorial visitation will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with prayer service at 7:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. The interment will be private. For more information go to www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 15, 2019