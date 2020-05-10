Bernice "Sandy" Dodge O'Malley (b. 6-4-1951) of Country Club Hills passed away on May 2, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19. Daughter to Bernice and Florian Dodge (recently deceased 4-24-20); sister to Kenneth Dodge (wife, Claudia Jones) and Robert Dodge (wife, Alice Dodge); wife to Jack O'Malley (deceased); devoted mother of Tom O'Malley (wife, Tammy O'Malley), Kim O'Malley (husband, Jon Frankel), Jim O'Malley (wife, Kim O'Malley), John O'Malley (wife, Heather O'Malley), Michael O'Malley (partner, Brian Cicero), Kevin O'Malley (wife, Sarah O'Malley); proud grandmother of 10. Sandy was a tough, resilient, and hell bent woman. After husband Jack died at a young age, Sandy independently raised her six children with unconditional love and endless commitment. She often said the greatest compliment she could ever receive was that she was a good mother- Sandy was in fact, a great mother. She sacrificed so many of her own pursuits to ensure her children had every opportunity possible. She was never the mother that sought perfection in herself or her kids, but when it came to the most important things- Sandy was a champion. She taught her children to stand up for what they believe in, appreciate differences and diversity and to strive to make the world a better place. She valued family and education above all else. One of her proudest moments was seeing all six of her children graduate from college: Tom- Indiana University, Kim-Northwestern University, Jim- Marquette University, John- Knox College, Michael- Vanderbilt University, Kevin- Augustana College. The only role Sandy revered more than being a mother was being a grandmother. As a grandmother (Nana), she was notorious for defying her grandchildren's parents by showering her grandkids with candy and lollipops bigger than a child's head. Her grandchildren were the light in her life, bringing her joy just by watching them laugh and play. Sandy loved family vacations, retelling iconic family stories, sitting on a patio or deck on summer evenings and bribing her children with cans of soda to brush her hair. She loved good food, wine and restaurants. It was her wish that her life be celebrated with good music (anything Motown works), great stories, libations and embarrassing dancing. A celebration of Sandy's life will be scheduled when possible. If you would like to honor Sandy's memory, donations can be made to Together We Cope, (togetherwecope.org) a south suburban non-profit organization whose efforts are aimed at preventing homelessness for hard-working families and individuals who experience an unexpected temporary loss of income. Express your thoughts and condolences at
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.