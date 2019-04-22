Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Sanford Cantor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sanford Cantor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sanford Cantor Obituary
Sanford Cantor, 85, of Glencoe. Cherished husband of Patricia nee Anderson; loving father of Aimee (John) Moyer, David Cantor and Leighann (Craig) Stevens; proud grandfather of Rachel, Hannah, Zachary, Danielle, Nicole, Jodie, Alexys, Adam, Emma, Samone, and great grandfather of Ava, Violet, Conor, Jackson and Colton; caring brother of the late Irwin (Alana) Cantor and the late Eileen (late Frederick) Adler. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Contribution to Jewish Child & Family Services (www.jcfs.org) of Jewish United Fund (www.juf.org) appreciated. Funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now