Sanford Dvore
Sanford "Sandy" Dvore, age 86; loving and caring son of the late Tillie, nee Gerber, and Nathan Dvore; cherished brother and brother in law of Phyllis, nee Dvore, and Ted Borkan; caretaker to his doggy named KID; uncle of Susan (Jack) Goldberg, Stuart (Robin), Michael, and Jeffrey (Kimberly) Lazarus; great uncle of eleven; devoted grandson of the late Sarah and Solomon Dvoretsky, and the late Mary and Samuel Gerber; and always a caring cousin to his Gerber and Dvore cousins. Sandy grew up in Austin and West Rogers Park and attended Austin and Sullivan High Schools. He went to the University of Illinois where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu Fraternity. Sandy graduated from the American Academy of Art and worked at the Leo Burnett Agency in Chicago. He moved to Hollywood, California in 1958. His sixty-plus years in the visual arts field designing main titles for television and motion pictures was his true talent. A good friend and Emmy Award winner, Sandy would like to be remembered as a true artist who revolutionized the graphic arts industry. You can take the kid out of Austin, but you can't take Austin out of the kid. We remember and smile. Private family services were held at Westlawn Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
