Sanford Silver, age 82, beloved husband of Marsha Silver, happily married for 42 years; loving father of Robin (Ed) Bohrer, Scott Silver, Darryl (Deanna) Silver, Jeremy (Kathy) Kramer, and Jessica (Joshua) Skolnik; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For information or to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2020
