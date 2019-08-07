Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Sanford Yosowitz


1939 - 2019
Sanford Yosowitz Obituary
Sanford "Sandy" Yosowitz, age 80, formerly of Beachwood, OH and Palm Beach Gardens, FL; beloved husband for 57 years of Ruth, nee Goodman; loving father of Jeffrey (Thea) Yosowitz, Mark (Nina) Yosowitz, and Chari (Eric) Schwartz; adored Papa of Jacob, Rachel, Graydon, Alexander, Alana and Brett; devoted son of Esther and the late Joseph Yosowitz; cherished brother of Philip Yosowitz; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Service Thursday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.), Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , www.mda.org/donate, , or Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, www.fpwr.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019
