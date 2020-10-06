1/
SANTINA M. PIERI
Santina M. Pieri, 96, formerly of Park Forest. Beloved wife of the late Dino. Loving mother of Dennis (Joan), Janis (Michael) Toth, James (Melanie), Dean (Laura), Albert (Dayani), and the late Siro (Theresa) Pieri. Devoted grandmother of Dino, Chiara, Liam and Aaron (Crystal) Pieri, Natasha (Greg) Rasmussen, Ethan (Anna) and Andrew (Mary) Pieri. Dear great-grandmother of Alexis, Lilly, Garrett, Hayden, Charisma, Jeremiah, Melanie, Eve, Fiona and Gwyneth. Fond sister of the late Rosetta (late Guido) Martinelli and the late Oriano (late Pat) Lucchesi. Dear aunt of many. Visitation 8am until chapel prayers 10:30am Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside to St. Cletus Church, LaGrange for Mass at 11am. In order to attend the Mass, you must register at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-santina. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing required, and no more than 50 people in the funeral home, at the church and at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Greater Chicago Food Depository appreciated. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
08:00 - 10:30 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
OCT
8
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Cletus Church
