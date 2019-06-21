|
Sara A. Flaherty nee Nestlehut. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Bernard P. Flaherty. Loving mother of Maura, Megan & Molly Flaherty. Dear sister of Helen (the late Charley) Drumm, & the late Raymond & Audrey Nestlehut, Alice & Richard Kahoun, Jeanne & Matt Neary, Jack Nestlehut, William & Sharon Nestlehut, & Philip Nestlehut. Treasured sister in law of Nancy (Mike) Ham & Joanne (the late Bud) Flaherty. Sara lived for her husband, children, the golf course, and cocktail hour. She was a golfer, a nurse, an avid cook, and a dear friend to her nursing school besties and her sisters in law Nancy & Joanne whom she thought of as her own sisters. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Christ the King Church, Chicago, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind or the would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 21 to June 23, 2019