(nee Werr) Age 73; Loving wife of Thomas. Beloved Mother of Thomas, Keith (Cari), Julie (Jim) Newtoff, Charles (Laura) and the late Angela Rourke; Cherished grandmother of Anthony, David, Michael, Eric, Aaron, Abby, Owen, Jodi, Reese, Thomas, Kiersten and Austin; Loving sister of Frank (the late Janielle) Werr, Elizabeth Brausil and Anthony (Elevera) Werr. Fond aunt, cousin and friend to many;
Visitation Friday December 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday December 21, 2019 10:00 am from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Terrence Church, 4300 W. 119th Place., Alsip, IL; Mass 11:00 am Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019