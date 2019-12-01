|
Sara Ann Zander, 66, of Chicago, November 27, 2019. Beloved Wife of 46 years of Paul Zander; loving mother of Rachel Zander and Lisa Zander; devoted sister of Barbara (Edward) Newmark and Charles (Debra) Turoff; caring aunt of Scott (Melissa), Stefanie, Jonathan (Romy), Rebecca (Corey) and great aunt of Ben, Emma, Will, and Miles. Cherished daughter of the late Gloria and Marshall Turoff, and daughter in law of Ruth and the late Fred Zander. Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, 2:00 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL 60091. Donations may be made to the @cancer.org. Info: 847-256-5700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019