1/1
Sara Joyce Lagattuta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Joyce Lagattuta, nee Holmquist, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at the age of 85. A lifelong Chicagoan whose parents emigrated from Sweden, she was endlessly curious about the world and instilled her wide-eyed love of travel and new experiences in her family. In 1955 she married Joe, and while he was the north star of the family, she was the bedrock. Together they raised four children: Kristine (Richard) Bass, Kathy Lagattuta, Joseph (Barbara) Lagattuta and the late Patti (Jim) Borges. Sara spent her later years doing three things she loved: playing with and indulging her five lucky grandchildren (Gina, Anna and Joey Lagattuta; and Joe and John Bass); travelling the country and overseas with her husband, cousins and friends; and working as a member of the Chicago Cubs crowd management team at Wrigley Field. Her beloved husband passed just 50 days before her; she is off on her next adventure to be with him into eternity. Due to the health risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the family will not be hosting a public visitation or service. Stay well and keep Sara in your hearts. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved