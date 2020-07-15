Sara Joyce Lagattuta, nee Holmquist, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at the age of 85. A lifelong Chicagoan whose parents emigrated from Sweden, she was endlessly curious about the world and instilled her wide-eyed love of travel and new experiences in her family. In 1955 she married Joe, and while he was the north star of the family, she was the bedrock. Together they raised four children: Kristine (Richard) Bass, Kathy Lagattuta, Joseph (Barbara) Lagattuta and the late Patti (Jim) Borges. Sara spent her later years doing three things she loved: playing with and indulging her five lucky grandchildren (Gina, Anna and Joey Lagattuta; and Joe and John Bass); travelling the country and overseas with her husband, cousins and friends; and working as a member of the Chicago Cubs crowd management team at Wrigley Field. Her beloved husband passed just 50 days before her; she is off on her next adventure to be with him into eternity. Due to the health risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the family will not be hosting a public visitation or service. Stay well and keep Sara in your hearts. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com
