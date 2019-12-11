|
Sara ("Sally") K. Goodman, age 92, and former Wilmette, Illinois resident, passed away at her Northbrook, Illinois residence on December 9, 2019.
Sally graduated from Bucknell University in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and subsequent Masters Degree in Education from Harvard University in 1952. She then worked as a research assistant at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. While there she met and married her first husband, Thomas Paton Goodman, a Rhodes Scholar and later Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Northwestern University. The couple relocated to Wilmette shortly thereafter.
Following Mr. Goodman's 1964 death, Sally worked as an editorial assistant at Northwestern until 1979. She then relocated to Green Valley, Arizona until returning to the North Shore in 2014. While in Green Valley she met and married her second husband, Sharswood Swope of Chatham, Massachusetts dividing her time between both locations. Mr. Swope passed away in 2006.
She is survived by her daughter Ann P. Goodman of Wilmette, a Chicago attorney; her son-in-law Donald Smith and grandson Eliot Smith.
Her family and friends will remember her as an inveterate letter writer and itinerant world traveler who left behind voluminous notes and stories from her varied ports of call.
A memorial service is anticipated at a later date. In lieu of flowers her family suggests donations be made to Bucknell University (301 Market Street, Suite 2, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania 17837) or The Nature Conservancy (attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, Virginia 22203).
Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19, 2019