Sara Katherine Paradise
Sarah Katherine Paradise, age 24; passed away suddenly on May 22, 2020. Loving daughter of Larry and Mary Anne Paradise, nee Labotka; cherished sister of Maxwell J. Paradise;

Sarah lived her life in wonderment and humor. She was a creative musician, artist and animal caregiver.

Sarah was greatly loved. She had a heart of gold and became instant friends with everyone she met. Those who knew her remember her loving and caring generosity. She leaves behind many friends and family including Uncles and Aunts: Theodore, Richard, Margaret, Charles, Katherine, David, Ellen, Tom, David and Holly; dear goddaughter of Barbara and the late Nino. Sarah will be missed by her loving family, friends and especially her many cousins. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, a private family visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27th at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home in Downers Grove. A private family Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 28th at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home in Downers Grove, a livestream link will be available on the funeral home website. Interment Private. Please support Sarah's family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials to West Suburban Humane Society. Website: www.wsh-dg.org are appreciated. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Downers Grove, IL. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
MAY
28
Funeral Mass
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
