Sara "Sally" LaCombe, nee Kronenberger, 68, beloved wife of Ray; loving sister of Paul (Linda), Cookie (Don) Marr, Michael (Kathy) and the late Robert; proud aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday Feb 1, 2020, 10:00 AM until time of service 2:00 PM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers or donations, have a drink at the Marquette Yacht Club! Info. 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020