Sara Antonieta Lassus (nee Tueros), wife of the late Cesar Agusto Lassus and daughter of the late Rosa Arce and the late Enrique Tueros. Survived by her children: Ruthy (Ron) Callahan (nee Ahumada), Sarah Ahumada and Martin (Rebecca Rakoczy) Lassus; grandchildren: Ryan Weis, Robin Weis, the late Alexandra Callahan, Katie Callahan, Waver L. Armstrong and Sebastian Lassus; siblings: Juan Jose Boza, Jorge "Coqui" Boza, Carmen "Adela" Moscoso (nee Boza), Amparo Boza and Ruben Boza. Visitation Wednesday March 27th, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Friends and family to meet Thursday March 28th at Holy Family Parish, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness, IL 60067, for a mass at 10:30 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019