Sara Lassus Obituary
Sara Antonieta Lassus (nee Tueros), wife of the late Cesar Agusto Lassus and daughter of the late Rosa Arce and the late Enrique Tueros. Survived by her children: Ruthy (Ron) Callahan (nee Ahumada), Sarah Ahumada and Martin (Rebecca Rakoczy) Lassus; grandchildren: Ryan Weis, Robin Weis, the late Alexandra Callahan, Katie Callahan, Waver L. Armstrong and Sebastian Lassus; siblings: Juan Jose Boza, Jorge "Coqui" Boza, Carmen "Adela" Moscoso (nee Boza), Amparo Boza and Ruben Boza. Visitation Wednesday March 27th, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Friends and family to meet Thursday March 28th at Holy Family Parish, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness, IL 60067, for a mass at 10:30 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019
