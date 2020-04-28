Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Sara Lee Kanter

Sara Lee Kanter Obituary
Sara Lee Kanter. Beloved wife of the late Rabbi Albert Milton Kanter, PhD, Loving mother of Keith M. (Sandy) Kanter, Dr. Miriam E. Kanter, Matthew L. (Michelle) Kanter and Rabbi William (Valerie) Kanter. Devoted grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 9. Private Services is being held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hebrew Theological College, 7135 N. Carpenter, Skokie, IL 60077. www.htc.edu. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2020
