Sara M. Koz, age 89. Beloved wife for 67 years of the late Raymond. Mother of Marie (Carl) Schnock, Richard (Inge), Michael (Debra), the late Mark (Patricia) and John (the late Holly) Koz. Grandmother of Christina (Bill) Myatt, Catherine Schnock, Stephanie, Anthony, and Brian Koz, great grandmother to Zachary and Anna, aunt to myriad nieces and nephews, and friend to many.A memorial service will be held at 7 PM on Monday, May 6 followed by visitation with the family at St Isaac Jogues Church, 8149 W Golf Road, Niles. 847-967-1060.In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in her memory to The St. Isaac Jogues Assure our Future Campaign at the above address, or to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019